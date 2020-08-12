Latest News
August 12, 2020
August 12, 2020
Latest News
Kangana Ranaut Demands CBI Inquiry For Sushant Singh Rajput, Slams Mumbai Police
Kareena Kapoor Looks Flawless As Ever In First Selfie After Pregnancy News
Meghan Markle ‘carefully Planned’ Her Iconic Farewell Tour Outfits Worth $34,569
Selena Gomez Reveals She Suffers From Bipolar Disorder On New Cooking Show
'Prince Harry's Exit From Royal Life Was A Long Time Coming'
Pakistani Stars Celebrate Independence Day With National Enthusiasm
Sia Recalls Katy Perry 'getting Lost' Amid Harrowing Battle With Depression
Lady Gaga Set To Enthrall Fans At Socially Distant MTV VMA Awards
Captain Sir Tom Moore Reveals A Fatal Accident Led To His Incredible Charity Walk
'Star Wars' Holiday Special To Debut On Disney+ With Legos
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Working Experience With Missy Elliott
More From Pakistan
Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide corona lockdown
58 PML-N workers bailed in NAB office attack case
2 personnel injured in North Waziristan blast
Denmark envoy meets Justice Javed, lauds NAB’s performance
Woman among 3 hurt in Mastung blast
Opp in Senate comes hard on govt for weighing options about Karachi
Intra-Afghan talks to lead durable peace: FM
Imran should have apologised to Shahbaz before opening Peshawar BRT: Marriyum
Ex-principal secretary to CM appears before NAB
Nation celebrates Independence Day today
Scrutiny body to submit PTI’s foreign funding report to ECP on 17th
Pakistan to give stance on Israel-UAE agreement after consultations
Supremacy of Parliament must for stable Pakistan, says Zardari
SC asks federal govt to solve loadshedding issue in Karachi
Dubai to be a bicycle-friendly city
Breakthrough in developing quantum computers