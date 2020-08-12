Bizenjo asks govt to refrain from defaming political parties

LAHORE: National Party Balochistan senior leader Hasil Bizenjo has demanded the government fulfil its responsibilities rather than defaming political parties. Talking to The News, Senator Hasil Bizenjo stated that if police provoked political workers, their reaction was natural.

“What can political workers do when police attack them with tear gas shells. They will respond to the situation and it happens in almost every agitation, whether it is related to student unions demonstrations or the protest of political workers,” said Senator Hasil Bizenjo.

Bizenjo stressed that major issue wasn’t pelting of stones, it was the way a woman leader of a party was being treated and, unfortunately it wasn’t being discussed. Bizenjo added that the government should ensure that just was done to the political parties and their leaders instead of maligning the political activists.