Tennis in Sindh to begin from tomorrow

KARACHI: Tennis activities in Sindh will resume from Thursday (tomorrow) with a small tournament and big events will be held next month.

“We are resuming tennis activities in Sindh with a small tournament on August 13,” Khalid Rehmani, a senior official of the Sindh Tennis Association (STA), told ‘The News’.

He added that they would start their regular national and Sindh ranking events from next month.

“We will start our circuit with two national-level events, 6th McDonald Championship and 18th Westbury Championship,” he said.

“A Sindh ranking event, Afees Trophy, will also be held. All these three events got postponed in March,” said Khalid.

He added that they had already made payments to Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for these three events.

Besides, he added, one wheelchair tennis camp would also be set up. “Other events we have in the pipeline are Karachi Club tournament, NBP Championship, AS Trophy and Essa Lab Championship.