Pakistan to host Asian Squash Championships

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Asian Individual Men’s and Women’s Squash Championships here in March and the Indian players’ participation in the tournament depends on the government’s policy of issuance of visas to them.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Squash Federation told ‘The News’ that the government’s permission regarding Indian players would be sought before issuing a letter of intent.

“The Asian Squash Federation has allotted the tournament to Pakistan. It is obvious that top Indian players would want to compete in it but their participation largely depends on the policies of the Pakistan — and even the Indian — governments,” a PSF official said.

He said players of all other Asian countries have expressed their willingness to compete in the tournament. “The federation definitely wants to welcome everyone but when it comes to Indian players, we have very little options,” he said. “We are in touch with the Asian body on the matter but the final decision will be made in accordance with the government policy.”

Interestingly, the ASF has allotted the Asian Junior Championship to India. “Three months after Pakistan hosts the individual event, the Asian juniors will be played in India. So the policy to invite or undertake a tour of India will possibly be on the same lines,” the official said.

The PSF plans to write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Pakistan Sports Board to seek the government’s guidelines well in time. “We want to know as what should be our course of action on the matter,” he said.

Malaysia will host the Asian Senior Men’s and Women’s Team Championships most probably in December this year.

Meanwhile, the PSF has also decided to upgrade the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex in Islamabad to host future international tournaments. “Renovation plans are long overdue. Now we have decided to start its upgradation within the next month to make the venue ready for the Asian Championship and other international tournaments,” the official said.