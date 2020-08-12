CJP orders detailed audit of Karachi power supplier

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has ordered a complete audit of K-Electric (KE) and directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) chairman to fine the sole energy supplier to the metropolis for its poor performance.

A bench, headed by the top judge, heard a case pertaining to K-Electric’s unannounced power cuts and electrocution-related deaths in the city at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Tuesday. The chief executive of K-Electric Moonis Alvi and Nepra Chairman Tauseef Farooqui appeared before the court in the case.

In the hearing, Justice Ahmed reprimanded the KE chief executive for the poor performance of the power company and ordered the Nepra Chairman to impose a fine on the utility company for the same. The Supreme Court warned the power distribution company of dire consequences over its poor performance which the apex court said led to loss of lives during the recent rains in Karachi.

He further said the KE had not done anything in the metropolis to facilitate the citizens and for addressing their problems. The chief justice remarked that Nepra should take notice and strict action against unscheduled loadshedding by the KE in the city.

According to Sabah news agency, the chief justice suggested KE’s chief executive be placed on the no-fly list and murder cases be registered against the company.