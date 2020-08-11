More than 350 villages washed out after torrential rains in Dadu

SUKKUR: The torrential rain wreaked havoc in the entire Dadu district as over 350 villages were washed out in the current spell of flooding due to various breaches in Nae Gaj River in Kachho area.

Reports said more than 350 villages in Dadu district were washed out in flooding after the rain water came from Kirthar mountains, while in the Kachho area, several villages were inundated by flooding in mountain streams.

On the other hand, the electricity supply was also disrupted after the electricity poles collapsed. Similarly, the villages of union council Dargh Bala, Sauro, Chhni, Tando Rahim Khan and Wahi Pandhi are the most affected areas. Moreover, more than 300 villages were inundated due to breaching in the embankment of Nae Gaj River, while most of the residents of those areas were still stranded in water.

The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, said a helicopter was being used to rescue the victims, saying the rescue operations to evacuate the people of the afftected areas were still continuing. The DC said all the available resources were being used for rescue operations.

Besides this, relief camps were also set up, where rations and other essentials were being provided to the victims. The DC Hyderabad said heavy machines were being used for plugging the breaches of flood protective dyke that has widened up to 200 feet causing flood in Johi, while the water has touched the Bhan Road.

The PTI local leader Kareem Ali Khan Jatoi son of former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi reached at a flood protective band and held a camp for victims. While talking on the occasion, he told media persons that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah did not bother to visit the most affected part of the province, while photo sessions were continued with his helicopter.

The PTI local leader said thousands people were facing troubles due heavy flooding, while the PPP representatives were enjoying and having fun in the rain. He further said only Pak Army was seen supporting people. He said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had sent disqualified team to Johi, while PPP ministers were busy in making political statements.