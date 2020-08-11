All set to launch much-awaited Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR: All is set for the launching of much-awaited flagship project of the PTI government - Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The provincial government is likely to inaugurate the project on August 14, but Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will formally announce the exact date after a final meeting today (Tuesday). Sources have confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much interested to inaugurate the project, but the Prime Minister's House has not yet confirmed his availability.

Around Rs 70 billion BRT project consists of 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of feeder routes is 62km with 146 stops. The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route. About 60,000 Zu travelling cards have been sold in just four days.

Three mega commercial plazas would be completed in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready. The PDA has already handed over the route and stations to Trans Peshawar which has already completed installation of Intelligence Ticking System (ITS).

According to official documents, the initial estimate for the BRT project was Rs49.43 billion, but the cost of the revised PC-1 had increased to Rs66.43 billion, which was

further increased to Rs 70 billion. The Asian Development Bank and AFD had provided $593 million loan for the project, while the remaining amount was provided by the provincial government.