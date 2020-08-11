Al Khidmat providing clean water to 2.4m population

Islamabad: Al-Khidmat Foundation (Islamabad) President Hamid Athar Malik has said that Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan is providing clean water to 2.4 million people daily while Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad has completed more than 300 water projects across the country.

Thousands of families are benefiting from this. In this regard, the President of Al-Khidmat Foundation said that most of the remote areas in Pakistan are facing problems in terms of clean water supply. Work has begun on clean water projects across the country, which are currently benefiting thousands of families.

The projects under Al-Khidmat Clean Water Programme have made it possible to deliver clean water to remote areas of the country. Al-Khidmat is working on clean water projects in view of the problems of clean water in remote areas of the country.