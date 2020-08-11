Chaman blast deaths condoled

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has condoled deaths in the Chaman bomb blast and said his country would continue supporting the government of Pakistan and its people in fight against terrorism.

“Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. My deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims and I pray for the early recovery of those injured in the blast,” he said here on Monday.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability, the ambassador reiterated that Japan was committed to continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.