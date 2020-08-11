Seating in restaurants to be allowed at 50% capacity

Islamabad:Indoor seating in restaurants will now be allowed at 50 percent capacity to maintain recommended social distancing provisions. Moreover, thermal scanning of customers and employees will have to be ensured, surfaces will have to be disinfected on an hourly basis, and menus that are disposable or sanitized between each use will have to be made available.

The above instructions, and many more, have been outlined in a set of guidelines released by the Ministry of National Health Services for reopening of restaurants and establishments after lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. The guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of Covid-19 while also outlining the protocols that have to be put into practice for re-opening of establishments.

For the sake of customer protection, the Ministry has called for maintaining social distance of 6 feet in any entryway, hallway or waiting area. Customers must demand that dining groups are seated at least 6 feet apart, and all extra seating is blocked or removed. Restaurants should also try to maximize pick-up or delivery services, utilize contactless payment systems or provide handwashing or hand gel for employees handling payment.

Indoor dining will reopen with groups of 10 or less, maintaining at least 3 feet distance among one group and 6 feet between two groups/tables. Proper ventilation will have to be ensured for indoor seating arrangement. Customers have been advised to prefer outdoor dining on tables spread at least 6 feet apart from other people. “Tables must not block entrances, exits, pedestrian or handicapped access,” the guidelines state.

Preventing the spread of Covid-19 via employee health monitoring is also critical and food establishments have been asked to consider how they can implement measures such as training workers on symptoms of Covid-19; encourage workers to stay at home if they are sick; ensure handwashing sinks are stocked with soap, paper towels, and hand sanitizers; and stagger work schedules as much as possible to reduce employee contact.

Food establishments have also been instructed to ensure utilities are working, equipment is properly washed and sanitized, food that is no longer safe is discarded; all floors, walls and ceilings are thoroughly cleaned; and posters listing preventive measures are displayed at prominent places.

The adoption of preventive measures can play an important role in limiting the spread of disease, reducing infection transmission, and unnecessarily burdening health care facilities. Exposure to Covid-19 can significantly be mitigated by adhering to instructions governing food safety, cleaning and saitization, social distancing, employee health monitoring, and personal hygiene.