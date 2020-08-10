Smuggled dry milk, juices seized in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Custom Intelligence Squad on Sunday recovered smuggled dry milk and juices from Gujranwala and Gujrat. Assistant Collector Amin Haidar Shah told that the Customs teams conducted raids at Gujranwala and Gujrat and recovered 8 tons dry milk and 2,000 juice packs which were being supplied to different cities of Pakistan from Iran. He said that all the smuggled items had been seized and cases had been registered against the accused persons.

MAN GUNNED DOWN: A man was gunned down at Alipur Chattha on Sunday. Muhammad Irfan and his friend Iftikhar Shah advocate were on their way on a motorcycle when three armed men opened fire at them. As a result, Irfan died on the spot while Iftikhar and a passerby woman Mehwish received bullets injuries.