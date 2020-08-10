MURREE: Thousands of families visiting Murree on Sunday faced the worst kind of misbehaviour and humiliation at the hands of hotel agents, hoteliers, transporters and shopkeepers.

Several families protested against the local residents and sought a strict action against the looters and the district administration. The worst problem for tourists was that locals were charging Rs600 to Rs800 as parking fee for three to four hours.

The shopkeepers are also looting tourists with both hands by charging extra money on all items right under the nose of the district administration. The families were seen wandering here and there to find out the local administration officials to file complaints but not a single officer was available.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zahid Hussain told this reporter that he will take action against the looters and will arrest people charging Rs600 to Rs800 parking fee. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar-ul-Haq said he will take a strict action against the irresponsible officers.