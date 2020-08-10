Dozens of villages in Dadu inundated in flash floods

RAWALPINDI: Dozens of villages in Dadu district have been inundated due to torrential rains which led to the breaching of a flood protection embankment of the Nai Gaj Dam, as Pakistan Army troops continued their relief and rescue efforts to help those affected.

At least 50 villages were reportedly submerged in the district, with 200 clay houses collapsing and hundreds of solar tube wells under water, PPI reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army engineer boats were rescuing stranded people to safer places. Moreover, medical camps were also established there for providing necessary medical care. The rescued people were provided with hot meals, it added.

In a later update, the ISPR said teams of Pakistan Army and Navy rescued Hindu families stranded in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi area as relief and rescue operations continued in various areas. “In Jhal Magsi, all Hindu families struck in Wangu Hills have been rescued to safer places after an eight-hour-long rescue operation,” it added. It said hot meals were served to 1,000 stranded people, whereas the Jhal Magsi-Gandawah main colonies were connected and Pasi Bridge was opened for traffic. The Coastal Highway was also connected.

The N-65 highway was blocked near Bibi Nani Bridge and Pinjra Bridge due to high levels of water, while the main gas transmission line had also been damaged near Bibi Nani bridge.

It went on to mention that due to rains and hill torrents, various roads including Quetta-Jacobabad, Gwadar-Karachi and Sibbi-Kohlu were blocked at various places.

In a statement issued a day earlier, the ISPR said the rains caused damage to the Nai Gaj Dam, resulting the breaching of Flood Protection bund of Nai Gaj Dam. Twelve villages of Dadu district were badly affected. Army troops including Army engineer’s with motor boats and medical teams reached the affected areas for rescue and relief efforts for the stranded people in distress in Dadu village.