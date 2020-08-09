CPEC crucial for poverty alleviation: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in his meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan has said Pakistan and China are two reliable strategic cooperative partners, iron brothers and ambassadors of peace.

The PML-N president was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the embassy by the Chinese envoy and other officials.

Shahbaz said Chinese President Xi Jinping has played an exemplary role for regional peace and the people of China are lucky to have such a leader.

He said CPEC is a fate-changer and a game-changer that is crucial for alleviation of poverty in the region. He said it will play a key role in the post pandemic world’s economic revival. He said Pakistan is fortunate to have such a sincere friend like China, who fought an exemplary battle against the new coronavirus and helped Pakistan as well. The PML-N president also praised and welcomed China's farsighted policy and cooperation for peace in Afghanistan. The Chinese envoy, Yao Jing, said PML-N worked with excellent pace and spirit on CPEC and development projects in Punjab during its tenure in government. He appreciated the services of Shahbaz Sharif for CPEC and strengthening the ties and friendship between the two countries.

Yao said the CPEC is a nation-to-nation cooperation project between China and Pakistan and he appreciated the support by all the political parties of Pakistan including the PMLN.

He appreciated Shahbaz Sharif's contribution to the China-Pakistan friendship. The Chinese envoy said the increasing liaison between PML-N and Communist Party of China is admirable. He thanked Shahbaz for visiting and expressed his well wishes.

The opposition leader conveyed the well wishes of PML-N and the people of Pakistan for President Xi Jinping, Chinese leadership and nation. He lauded the vibrant services of the envoy for strengthening the ties between the two nations.