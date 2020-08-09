tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A special meeting was held in Alhamra to review the preparations for Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations. Chairing the meeting, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said the Lahore Arts Council would celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with full enthusiasm keeping in view the precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic.