Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

I-Day celebrations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

LAHORE: A special meeting was held in Alhamra to review the preparations for Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations. Chairing the meeting, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said the Lahore Arts Council would celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with full enthusiasm keeping in view the precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic.

