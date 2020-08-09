Pakistan retains Moody’s B3 rating with stable outlook

close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
TAS
Tariq Ahmed Saeedi
August 9, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan has averted the potential risk of rating downgrade by Moody’s Investor Service that now bets on a lower probability of the country default on foreign debts from private sector creditors amid the coronavirus shock.

Moody’s on Saturday confirmed the country’s B3 local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings with a stable outlook. Concurrently, it also confirmed the B3 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings for The Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co Ltd.

