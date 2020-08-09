Flash floods in Kirthar hills: Hundreds of villagers marooned in Dadu

SUKKUR: Flash flooding from Kirthar hills following heavy rains in Johi flooded hundreds of villages of the riverine Katcha areas, leaving hundreds of villagers marooned in district Dadu.

The flood caused a 26-foot breach in the FP protective dykes in Nai Gaj Dam, Johi, Dadu, following the flash floods. The riverine villages of Drig Balla, Haji Khan, Hero Khan, But Gul Muhammad, Sawaro, Behalail Shah, Shah Hassan, chani, Hiro Khan and others were flooded.

The houses were damaged and cattle swept away, forcing scores of villagers to evacuate to higher locations. The Pakistan Army has launched rescue operations in Dadu after heavy rains breached the Nai Gaj Dam, flooding the nearby villages, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. According to the ISPR, the army troops, including army engineers, along with motorboats and army medical teams, have reached the affected areas for rescue and relief efforts.

People feared a repeat of 2010 flood situation if the authorities could not strengthen the FP protective dykes. The divisional commissioner had issued orders for evacuation from 11 villages of Johi. The deputy commissioner, Hyderabad, has requisitioned the services of Pakistan Navy and its helicopters.Meanwhile, the Irrigation Minister, Sindh, Sohail Anwar Sial, Divisional Commissioner Muhammed Abbas Balouch and deputy commissioner reached Johi and summoned heavy machinery for strengthening the FP protective dykes.