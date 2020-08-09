Opposition APC likely to hit a snag

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman disclosed that the opposition members had voted for the so-called FATF bill against the advice of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who had asked them to take a unified stand on the government bills and avoid taking part in voting.



In an exclusive chat with The News-daily Jang on Saturday evening, Fazl said the night before the sitting of Parliament he was in constant contact with Nawaz Sharif in London who despite his frail health assured him that he would speak to the relevant leadership about the legislation.

Fazl disclosed that Nawaz Sharif called him again in the wee hours and assured him that the opposition would not cast their vote, and in case the decision was altered, all the opposition leaders will sit across the table and take a unanimous decision after considering all the pros and cons.

Expressing surprise, Fazl said the instead the PML-N and PPP opted for voting without consulting JUI-F. “I don’t know if the decision was taken with the consent of Nawaz Sharif or it was a mutiny on the part of the leaders in Pakistan,” he said to a question. He said Nawaz Sharif also asked for a meeting of opposition leaders soon after Eid but the ambiance for such a meeting has now been made uncomplimentary by the leaders here.

The JUI-F leader, who also heads the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said despite the incomprehensible conduct of the opposition, it has the privilege to act as opposition, but it has established that it lacks the capacity of playing a befitting roll. He made it clear that the opposition that could not rise to the occasion and has failed in delivering to the masses. He said people across the country have been crushed by the government through its unwise, stupid acts and policies.

"People are waiting for the opposition to come out to rescue them and rid them of the filthily corrupt rulers. Unfortunately, the opposition does not show reluctance to help the government sustain whenever it needs. The opposition leaders are not living up to their expectations and disappointing them on one occasion after another but the JUI and its likeminded parties would not let the people down and continue to stand in the arena for them."

Fazl, who chaired the meeting of JUI and like minded leaders in Dera before the interview, said the JUI-F had not slowed down its campaign to drive out the imposed rulers and if other parties were interested to join it, they would be welcomed. “We are in constant struggle against the government.”

The JUI-F chief recalled that he visited Karachi where he had a good meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and later came to Lahore to meet Shahbaz Sharif. They also met with each other and announced to take on the government but the same week they opted to vote for the government legislation. He said the government was enjoying the situation like anything since the government humiliates the opposition at its choice and whenever it needs, the opposition votes according to the will of the government.

Fazl said he would not leave people at the mercy of the callous rulers, who are not concerned about the people and are working for their foreign-sponsored nefarious and evil designs. Fazl announced that he would keep fighting for the helpless people and take the cruel rulers head on.

To a query, he said no meeting of the guiding (Rahbar) committee had been scheduled, as there was no use of such meetings when leaders don’t stand by what they commit. He declined to talk about the APC. The JUI-F chief maintained that he had no plan to meet with Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, but if anyone was interested in meeting with him, he wouldn’t hesitate. “But they will have to explain the purpose of such a meeting in advance,” he added.