Two girls’ marriage case: LHC orders to put name of Ali Akash on ECL

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Justice Abdul Aziz Friday ordered the Ministry of Interior to place the name of Ali Akash, also known as Asma Bibi, on exit control list (ECL) in the case of marriage of two girls.

The court directed Nadra to block computerised national identity card (CNIC) of Ali Akash who had married a girl Neha, residents of Taxila area allegedly changed his/her gender.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrant of accused Akash fourth time. Police has failed so far to arrest Akash. Police presented Neha, ex-wife of Akash or Asma Bibi, in court and the judge handed over the girl to Dar-ul-Aman Rawalpindi. The judge ordered that nobody could meet the girl without the court permission.

Earlier, during the hearing, Neha refused to go back to her home and family after which the judge summoned the Dar-ul-Aman in-charge after police presented her before the court.

As Neha said she wanted to continue with her education by taking admission for intermediate classes and become a pilot, the judge remarked that it was the court’s responsibility to ensure completion of her studies and provide protection.

The court expressed anger when police said they could not find Akash despite conducting raids in multiple areas. In this connection, a detailed report was also submitted before the judge.