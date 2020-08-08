NA body defers approval of Anti Money Laundering Bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance has deferred approval of Anti Money Laundering (AML) (Second Amendment) Bill because of stiff resistance by opposition benches.

The NA panel held its meeting under chairmanship of Jamil Ahmed Khan because of absence of committee Chairman Faizullah Khan here at Parliament House on Friday. The meeting considered approval of three laws to comply with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) including Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill 2020, Companies Amendment Bill 2020, and Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. Two bills were approved but the AML Second Amendment Bill was again deferred.