Law officer’s comments sought on LBs’ tenures

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the provincial law officer to file comments with regard to the holding of the local bodies’ elections in the province.

The direction came on a petition against the non-holding of the local bodies’ elections in Sindh. Petitioner Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi submitted that Article 140-A of the constitution made it incumbent on the authorities to hold the local bodies’ elections in all provinces.

He said the local bodies’ representatives in Sindh had completed their four-year tenure in different districts and cities, including Karachi, but despite the completion of the tenure, the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were not taking steps to hold the new polls.