close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 6, 2020

School's on

Newspost

 
August 6, 2020

This refers to the news report, 'Private schools announce reopening on Aug 15' (August 5). The All Pakistan Private Schools Associations announced the opening of educational institutions from August 15, defying the government's decision of reopening educational institutions from September 15. I respect the decision of All Pakistan Private Schools Associations of reopening from mid-August since it is the best time to reopen educational institutions and resume academic activities.

I personally appreciate the efforts of the government against the Covid-19 pandemic. The government and concerned authorities should allow private schools to reopen from August 15 with SOPs.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

More From Newspost