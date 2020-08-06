School's on

This refers to the news report, 'Private schools announce reopening on Aug 15' (August 5). The All Pakistan Private Schools Associations announced the opening of educational institutions from August 15, defying the government's decision of reopening educational institutions from September 15. I respect the decision of All Pakistan Private Schools Associations of reopening from mid-August since it is the best time to reopen educational institutions and resume academic activities.

I personally appreciate the efforts of the government against the Covid-19 pandemic. The government and concerned authorities should allow private schools to reopen from August 15 with SOPs.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech