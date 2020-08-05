Dacoits continue looting spree

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 28 incidents here on Tuesday.

Bandits snatched Rs 77,000 and a cell phone from Ahsan at Qila Didar Singh while armed men intercepted Munir and looted cash and a cell phone at Kot Ladha.

Dacoits took away Rs 80,000 from Aslam at Nowshera Virkan and robbers looted gold ornaments from Ashraf and his family at Gakhar. Javed was also deprived of Rs 37,000 and a cell phone and three armed men entered the house of Asif and looted Rs 70,000, gold ornaments and other valuables at Gakhar.

Bandits snatched cash from Rizwan at Ferozwala while dacoits took away Rs 50,000 and a cell phone from Waqas at Tatlewali.

Robbers took away Rs 20,000 from Israr at Aroop and Razia was deprived of cash at Cantt. Robbers looted Rs 50,000 and a cell phone from Shafiq at Ferozwala while armed men intercepted Abdul Hameed and looted Rs 100,000 at Sadar Wazirabad.

Matloob was deprived of Rs 130,000 and a cell phone while dacoits took away Rs 400,000 from Tanvir at Ahmed Nagar and Chand was deprived of Rs 40,000 at Sabzi Mandi. Robbers looted Rs 47,000 from Zafar at Qila Didar Singh while bandits took away Rs 25,000 and gold ornaments from Shabana at Sadar. Farid was deprived of Rs 55,000 at Dhulley. Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses and shops of Waqas, Aleem, Farasat, Humayun and Luqman while the car of Hamza was stolen from Garjakh area. Police have registered cases.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two persons died in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. Reportedly, Naveed was going on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with him near Kot Shahan. As a result, Naveed received injuries and died on the spot. In another incident, Altaf died whwn a vehicle hit him on Dewan Road Kamoki.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found in Dhulley police limits on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the dead body and informed the police. The police have shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

MAN KILLED, TWO HURT: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries at Nowshera Virkan on Tuesday. Reportedly, Nadeem, his brother Amir and cousin Hashim were on their way when their rivals Waris, Asif and Azhar allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, Amir died on the spot while Nadeem and Hashim received bullet injuries. Police have registered a case and started investigation.