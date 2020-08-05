close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

Ashraf Jalali’s remand extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

LAHORE:A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended 14-day judicial remand of religious leader Ashraf Jalali, an accused in blasphemy case. The accused was not produced before the court due to COVID-19 protocol. The court has extended judicial remand of the accused by 18 August. Previously, Samanabad police had informed the court that the investigation against the accused had been completed.

Latest News

More From Lahore