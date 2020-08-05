Ashraf Jalali’s remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended 14-day judicial remand of religious leader Ashraf Jalali, an accused in blasphemy case. The accused was not produced before the court due to COVID-19 protocol. The court has extended judicial remand of the accused by 18 August. Previously, Samanabad police had informed the court that the investigation against the accused had been completed.