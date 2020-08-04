United Arab Emirates reports 164 COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has conducted over 5 million coronavirus tests since the outbreak began while 164 new coronavirus cases have been reported on Monday, a lowest daily total since April 1.

No patients died for the third consecutive day as the death toll in the emirates remained at 351. While 248 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,863 in the United Arab Emirates.

Almost 90 percent of the patients have beaten the virus while 5949 active cases are still recovering in the emirates. The number of coronavirus cases now stands at 61,163.