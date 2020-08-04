Cop dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A policeman died from the coronavirus here, officials said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sub-Inspector Dilaram Khan. He was laid to rest with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Katlang tehsil in the Mardan district.

Dilaram was the third cop, who has died of Covid-19 in the Nowshera district. He was performing duty as Investigation Officer at the Azakhel Police Station. He had been under treatment for the last two weeks, but breathed his last on Eid day.

Meanwhile, another 20 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the district, taking the number of confirmed patients to 932, officials said. They said that up to 848 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said the tests of 3,602 people had been conducted in Nowshera district so far out of whom 2541 tested negative for Covid-19.

They said that another eight people recovered from the infection, taking the number of the recovered people to 848 in the district. Around 51 people have died from the coronavirus in Nowshera. Similarly, 21 people belonging to Nowshera died from Covid-19 in other districts. The officials asked the people to observe the social distancing and wash their hands for 20 seconds in order to avoid getting infected with the deadly disease.