Farooq Ganj underpass submergence irks locals

LAHORE:Submergence of Farooq Ganj underpass on 2nd day of Eidul Azha has exposed the eye washing development work of previous regime as the underpass has insufficient system to drain out stagnant rainwater.

On the 2nd day of the Eid, around 71mm rain was recorded in the north Lahore where Farooq Ganj underpass existed. Some three years back, this was a small tunnel for pedestrian crossing and the previous government directed TEPA to make it a dual side underpass. It was only seven feet high and submerged in every rain, said locals of the area adding the underpass was inaugurated before the previous elections to get votes.

Following the submergence of this underpass, Wasa Managing Director along with other senior officials reached the spot. Wasa MD also ordered an inquiry into the submergence of the underpass and initial inquiry report revealed that three small water draining pumps were installed at this underpass but the basic problem was that they were underground and in case of accumulation of rainwater in the underpass they can’t be repaired.

One out of the three pumps went out of order due to solid waste, which was present in the accumulated rainwater while the efficiency of the second pump also reduced to 50 percent, said a senior official of Wasa adding five to six water sucking machines were also used to drain out rainwater and it took time.

However, Wasa officials cleared the underpass from rainwater until sunset. Local residents demanded the present government remodel this underpass and install an effective system of draining out rainwater at this underpass like other underpasses of the provincial metropolis.

They said, otherwise, the problem would exist in future and Farooq Ganj underpass will remain a hotspot in every monsoon season causing problems for the local residents.

Meanwhile, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while talking with the scribe said that he called a meeting on Monday in which all directors and senior officials were clearly warned that no negligence during monsoon season would be tolerated. He said he had also taken action against several Wasa officials in this regard. As per office order, Saeed Khan, Assistant Director Eng/SDO (BS-17), presently working as SDO Data Nagar Sub Division and Rana Rehman Ali Zia, sub-engineer (BS-14) of Data Nagar sub-division were placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of failure to drain out the underpass timely. They were directed to mark their attendance in the office of Director (O&M) Ravi Town until further orders.

The order said that Zeeshan Manzoor, Assistant Director Eng/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Samanabad sub-division was hereby adjusted/readjusted as XEN (O&M-II) Ravi Town in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders relieving Muhammad Raheel Ashraf of the additional charge.

Ghulam Mustafa, Assistant Director Eng/SDO (BS-17) working as SDO City sub-division was hereby assigned the additional charge to the post of SDO Data Nagar sub-division with immediate effect and until further orders while Nabeel Ahmed, sub-engineer (BS-16), working in Construction Directorate-I was hereby adjusted/readjusted as SDO Samanabad sub-division in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders in place of Zeeshan Manzoor.