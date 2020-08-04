Relief for tourism sector urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has proposed the government to lower 15 percent value added tax (VAT) imposed on travel and tourism sector, as it is on the verge of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Monday.

During the maiden meeting held recently, the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Council of the FPCCI sought immediate relief for the travel and tourism industry, it added. The meeting participants also discussed the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and said the FTA with these countries would open new areas of trade, competition and innovation for Pakistan.

They also discussed in detail the plight of religious tour operators and demanded the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to take concrete measures for tackling post-Covid-19 financial crunch.

The meeting, held under the chair of Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari, also elected Col Touqir ul Islam (Retd) as senior vice chairman and Bilal Aqeel as vice chairman of the committee. Directors of the Council Abdul Rasool Sheikh, Arshad Sangri, Sajjad Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Shahid Malik and members – Sheikh Tariq Mohammad, Karim Nawaz and Ghulam Nabi - were also present on the occasion.