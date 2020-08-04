Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Highway has been renamed as Srinagar Highway and the inauguration ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said this highway will also be known as the “Road to Srinagar”, adding the day was not far when the people of Islamabad and Muzaffarabad will collectively offer prayers at Jamia Mosque in Srinagar. “The entire Pakistani nation and the political parties are on the same page with regards to this lingering dispute and their slogan is that Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” the minister said. “Our aim is to expose the terrorist face of India before the world…Modi is a threat not only to Kashmir but to India itself.”