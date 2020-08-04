Busy bars could ‘easily’ result in closure, warns Sturgeon

EDINBURGH: Overcrowded bars could lead to the hospitality sector being shut down, the First Minister has warned.

SNP MP Stephen Flynn tweeted two photos of Aberdeen city centre at the weekend, where a cluster of 13 cases of Covid-19 were discovered in The Hawthorn Bar. The MP said he was “scunnered” by the images, which showed dozens of people queuing to enter pubs in the city.

Retweeting the images, Nicola Sturgeon described the scenes as “dangerous”, adding it could result in the closure of more bars. She said: “Spot on from @StephenFlynnSNP – Covid remains a real and present threat to our health and wellbeing.

“Scenes like these are dangerous, and could easily result in pubs being closed again – which no one wants. We all have a responsibility here. Please, please everybody #keeptheheid.” Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, said: “A bit scunnered by some of the photos appearing online from the city centre over the weekend.

“Covid-19 has not gone away – as is evident from the cluster linked to The Hawthorn Bar. Should act as the wake-up call some folk clearly need.”On Sunday, news emerged that 13 cases of coronavirus had been discovered in people who attended the Hawthorn Bar. The owners said customers who were there on July 26 tested positive but it was confirmed by NHS Grampian they are only showing mild symptoms.Physical distancing measures were put in place within the pub and contact tracing is being carried out to identify any other potential cases.