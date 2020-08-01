Asad Umar lauds new FBR team for surpassing July tax target

ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar has lauded the FBR’s performance after the Bureau surpassed its assigned tax collection target by a margin of Rs57 billion in July, Geo News reported.

“Excellent FBR tax collection in July, Rs57 billion more than the target reflects good performance of new FBR team and a sharp bounce back of Pakistan’s economy due to a highly successful Covid-19 control effort, allowing economic activities to resume, while other countries continue to struggle,” Umar tweeted Friday.

According to The News, FBR collected Rs300 billion during the first month of the current fiscal year against an assigned target of Rs243 billion for July 2020.