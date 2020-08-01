Ogra notifies Rs1.50/kg hike in LPG price

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued notification of new prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of August 2020.

The price has been increased by Rs1.50 per kg, Rs18 per domestic cylinder and Rs70 per commercial cylinder and Rs1,339 per metric ton.

Gas will be available to consumers across the country at Rs115.50 instead of Rs114 per kg, domestic cylinder at Rs1,363 instead of Rs1,345, commercial cylinder at Rs5,244 instead of Rs5,175.

After an increase of $5 in the international price, the LPG prices have been increased locally also. Irfan Khokar, chairman LPG Distributors Association Pakistan, demands from the government that the local production company Jamshoro Joint Venture should be made operational immediately so that the increase in local production could be made affordable and the LPG available to people and the government might avoid the annual loss of Rs4 billion.