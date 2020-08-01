close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
0ur Correspondent
August 1, 2020

Sindh govt extends Eid-ul-Azha holidays

0ur Correspondent
August 1, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday night extended by one more day the public holidays of Eid-ul-Azha in the province. 

Now August 3, Monday, will also be a public holiday in the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha. 

Earlier, the public holidays in the province were from July 31 to August 02, 2020 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification to this effect.

