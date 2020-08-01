Seven killed in different road accidents in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in different road accidents in Khairpur and other parts of Sindh.

Reports said a car hit a rickshaw on the National Highway at Hingorja in Khairpur, in which three people were killed, including a child. The dead were identified as Iqbal Samito, his wife Shahzadi and their daughter Noor Bano, and two others were injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said in the Kazi Ahmed area, Yousuf Larik was killed and five others injured when a speeding van rammed into a tree. Reports said a Mazda van ran over a man Ameen Khan in the limits of Makhdom Chowk. In a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle in Jacobabad, a motorcyclist Sadr-ud-din Golo was killed. In Ghotki, a man Mir Hassan Mahar was killed, when a tractor overturned due to overspeeding.