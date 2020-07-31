PPP not to let ‘Tabahi Sarkar’ bulldoze FATF bills sans amendment

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday said they did not let ‘Tabahi Sarkar’ bulldoze the FATF bills without amendments.

While clearing the air over government’s claims, Sherry Rehman said the bone of contention was not NAB but FATF. “We made sure that our proposed amendments in the FATF legislation by the 24 members of the notified committee were included. We did not let them bulldoze it without amendments," she said while talking to the media here at Parliament Lodges on Thursday.

Sherry Rehman said the federal government has misused the Parliament so much and have not safeguarded Pakistan. “This country should be running through the Parliament and not executive orders. This is not a presidential system and we will not even let Pakistan become that,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said the government was trying to move these bills without our amendments and that is why Senate majorities had to be summoned, so they see we have the numbers and send the bill back to committee.

She said the federal government itself admitted that the amendments were much needed and that we are right. “We have seen the FATF requirements and they do not include economic terrorism nor was their arrest for 90 days. Pakistan’s Parliament is here to ensure the protection of its citizen rights,” she added.

Speaking on the NRO allegations, she said, “We are not scared of NAB and they can keep it to themselves. We have all faced it and will do it in the future too but we will never ask for an NRO. They might need it, not us. We have not asked for any concession from the government. They came to us. We did not go to them,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said Pakistan was in FATF’s grey list and PPP’s government managed to remove it from the list unlike all the hullabaloo which this government is creating.

While highlighting the PPP role, she said former president Zardari made it clear that they do not need their NAB as he served prison sentence for eleven years, he does not need it.