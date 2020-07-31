No compromise on implementation of anti-corona SOPs in cattle markets: minister

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak visited the Tandlianwala cattle market during a whirlwind tour of the cattle markets in the province and took a detailed look at the availability of vaccines, including medical facilities and records available at the department's veterinary stall.

Director General Extension Dr Mansoor, Director Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Additional Director Dr Haider Ali Khan, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Mudassar Zaidi, Assistant Director Dr Abdul Majid, In charge Civil Veterinary Hospital Dr Muhammad Usman and other officers of Livestock were also present on the occasion. The minister also distributed Congo virus awareness and safety kits to butchers and urged them to take special care of SOPs because there was a risk of Congo fever from the tick-borne animals. He said cattle market hours have also been extended to facilitate traders and buyers.

However, no compromise would be made in the implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and the district administration and police were also mobilized in this regard. He also paid a detailed visit to the cattle market and inquired from the traders and buyers about the prices of animals as compared to previous years. He also distributed face masks among the people present in the cattle market. The director livestock apprised the minister about the staff and other departmental personnel assigned to treat the animals at the cattle markets and to spray the sacrificial animals at the veterinary check posts.

MURDERED TRADER’S BUSINESS PARTNER ARRESTED: Civil Lines police Thursday arrested a business partner of a medicine trader who was murdered the other day. According to police, Muhammad Munir started his medical business in partnership with Ali Nawaz of Islamnagar and gave him a big amount as a loan and Ali Nawaz did not return the loan.

When Munir pressed hard his partner for the payment of loan, he reportedly abducted Munir and brought him to his medical setup at Millat Road and gave him an injection that became the reason of his death. During investigation, the Civil Lines Police recovered the body of Munir from a drain and probed Ali Nawaz, who confessed to killing him. Further investigation is underway.

TRAFFIC REGULATION VIOLATORS: The City Traffic Police have chalked-out a comprehensive strategy to arrest violators of traffic regulations during Eid days. Talking to reporters, Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan said a special squad of Traffic Police comprising more than 100 traffic wardens and cops has been deputed to control the traffic during three days of Eid. He said stern action will be taken against one-wheelers and those violating the traffic rules in Faisalabad during the Eid Days.