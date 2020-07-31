Man killed for resisting mugging bid in Korangi

A man was gunned down when he resisted a mugging bid near Karim Ground in the Korangi area on Thursday night.

According to the Zaman Town police, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Umair Hussain, son of Ansar Hussain. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police said they attended the crime scene and launched an investigation. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the man was sitting outside his residence when three men riding a motorcycle snatched a cell phone from him.

As the muggers tried to escape, Umair caught one of them but another robber shoat at him, he added. The suspects then fled from the scene, taking the cell phone away with them, he said. No case was registered until the filing of this story.

Four injured in firing

Four people were wounded in incidents of firing in parts of the city on Thursday. According to the Landhi police, 18-year-old Aman, son of Riaz, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Zamanabad.

The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said the man was injured for resisting a mugging bid. Similarly, another man, identified as 28-year-old Asif Hussain, son of Burhan Gul, was wounded for resisting a robbery bid in Baldia Town.

According to the Madina Colony police, the injured was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. Separately, two people were shot and injured during a scuffle broke out at a fast-food joint in Shah Faisal Colony.

The injured were taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. They were identified as Asif, 24, son of Ali Sher, and Hasnain, 17, son of Hanif. The police said the incident took place when a fight broke out between two groups over a personal dispute. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.