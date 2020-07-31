A painter whose work unveils truth

LAHORE:Steven Pressfield in his book ‘The War of Art’ states – “The best and the only thing one artist can do for another is to serve as an example and an inspiration.” Pakistani artists have proven their distinct artistic identity collectively as well as individually.

Mahmood Hayat is a painter whose works exemplify such veracity and modularity. When asked about the basis of his idea behind this work in particular, M Hayat stated: “My works are a journey towards unveiling the ultimate truth in my lifetime. There is an inquisitiveness, to learn and discover. The artists continued further that “I believe the most valuable currency in life is how you make people around you feel when they view my works or enrol in my programme at my studio. I am always shy, not too much taken from myself, that everything I do is important, or frankly even worthy of showcasing my paintings - It is important to my sense of well-being, because it brings me solace and makes me appreciate all that Allah has given me. I paint and study nature, and remove myself from the world.” Being one of the few contenders, from Pakistan, of the Timeless Kitsch 2018, and finalist of International Figurative Exhibition – NTD Salmagundi New York, M Hayat has proven himself as one of the very few those who work for only passion where monetary gains are not a priority. This recent work of M Hayat serves and fulfills the characteristic structure of such emotional caresses and quaint euphony. His painting symbolises emotion and feeling - a story that symphonises with the current state of the maker, his feelings, his perseverance and state of mind and heart; symphonises with the current state of the maker, his feelings, his perseverance and state of mind and heart. Alongside Mahmood Hayat, there are also two renowned painters, Ali Hammad and Ali Saad, who have dedicated a lifetime of work and labour of love in producing works which have been displayed in reputable galleries and museums world wide. M Hayat states “According to the Modern Art Director of MoMA and Art Writers; if works of artists are inspired by classical painters, they are Kitsch. I am not against the modern art, but both sides of the coin should be shown to the viewers.