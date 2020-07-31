Muslims urged to pray for end to pandemic

Islamabad: International Islamic University rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, president Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al Otaibi and vice-president Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani have wished to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world a blessed and peaceful Eidul Adha.

In a joint message, they urged Muslims to pray for an early end of COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus.

They also called upon Muslim youth to disseminate Islam’s message of peace adding that Islam's teachings on pandemic and importance of human life in our religion must be told across the world.

The IIU leadership hoped that Muslims across the world would be able to make Allah almighty happy and get his blessings by practicing the sunah of Hazrat e Ibrahim.

They added that poor, ill and helpless people must not be left alone on this occasion of blessings and they be given top priority.

The IIU rector and president said it’s an event to remember the great sacrifice that is a source of self-control, love for God and submission to Almighty Allah's will.

They said that it was a great opportunity to revitalize Emaan and have spiritual cleansing.