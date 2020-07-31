Forex reserves fall to $18.91 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $18.912 billion in the week ended July 24 from $19.047 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $146 million to $11.975 billion, due to government external debt repayments, it said.

The forex reserves held by commercial banks; however, slightly increased to $6.936 billion from $6.925 billion.