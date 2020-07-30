APC: Shahbaz phones Bilawal, Fazl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday to consult them on the strategy for the All Parties Conference.
It has been decided that a committee would be constituted comprising senators of the joint opposition. The committee would review laws under consideration in the Senate regarding FATF.
