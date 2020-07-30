Two cops martyred in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: Two cops, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred in Qilla Koroona area in the jurisdiction of Nisatta Police Station in the district on Wednesday.

Sources said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Siraj Khan and Constable Ikramullah Khan had gone to Qilla Koroona area for preparing an inquiry report about a dispute between the two groups.

They said the cops were busy probing the dispute when all of a sudden unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, the ASI and constable sustained critical injuries and embraced martyrdom. The bodies were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda.

District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Riaz Khan were contacted time and again by mobile phone about the incident but they did not respond to the calls.