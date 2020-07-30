close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Two cops martyred in Charsadda firing

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

CHARSADDA: Two cops, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred in Qilla Koroona area in the jurisdiction of Nisatta Police Station in the district on Wednesday. Sources said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Siraj Khan and Constable Ikramullah Khan had gone to Qilla Koroona area for preparing an inquiry report about a dispute between the two groups. They said the cops were busy probing the dispute when all of a sudden unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Latest News

More From Top Story