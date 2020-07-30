Two cops martyred in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: Two cops, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred in Qilla Koroona area in the jurisdiction of Nisatta Police Station in the district on Wednesday. Sources said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Siraj Khan and Constable Ikramullah Khan had gone to Qilla Koroona area for preparing an inquiry report about a dispute between the two groups. They said the cops were busy probing the dispute when all of a sudden unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on them.