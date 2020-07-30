Man accused of blasphemy shot dead at Peshawar court

PESHAWAR: A man who was accused of blasphemy was killed inside the court during the hearing here on Wednesday.

An official said that one Tahir Ahmad Naseem of Achini had come for hearing in the local court when a young man from Board Bazaar identified as Khalid opened fire on him. He was killed on the spot. The accused Khalid was arrested by the cops present in the court.

The accused said the deceased had committed blasphemy and he was an enemy of Islam and Pakistan. Tahir Ahmad was accused of blasphemy and was arrested by the cops from the Sarband Police Station in April 2018 after registration of the first information report (FIR) against him.

He was produced in the court in the judicial complex when he was attacked. No official confirmed it but some reports on social media said he belonged to the Ahmadi community. Some social media reports also said he was an Ahmadi by birth, but had left the community It is being investigated as to how the accused armed with a pistol managed to enter the court.