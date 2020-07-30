‘Rule of law to be improved in DG Khan, Rajanpur tribal areas’

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the rule of law will be improved by increasing the performance of Rangers, BNP and police in DG Khan and Rajanpur tribal areas.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting considered the problems of DG Khan and Rajanpur tribal areas and their solutions and took suggestions from the participants. Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would provide all security facilities along with development projects in the tribal areas. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was paying special attention to the development of the tribal areas and the main purpose of setting up the south Punjab Secretariat was to address the backwardness here.

Raja Basharat said by establishing the south Punjab Secretariat, another promise made to people has been fulfilled, which has ushered in a new era of development and employment in south Punjab.

He said overcoming the deprivations of DG Khan, Rajanpur and Kacha area is one of the top priorities of the government. What we are doing to develop these areas has never happened before in history. Even in difficult financial conditions, ample funds are being allocated for the development of south Punjab, he said.

Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, MPAs, IGP, member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Brigadier Rana Shakeel and officers concerned were present.