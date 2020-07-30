Four killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons, including a woman, were killed in different incidents in the district on Wednesday. In the first incident, police said that a man identified as Bakht Mir was shot dead by his rivals in Wanda Lali area in the jurisdiction of Paniala police station. In another incident, a youth named Muhammad Amir committed suicide by shooting himself with pistol in the limits of Paharpur police station. The motive behind the extreme step was stated to be a domestic issue. Similarly, two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in road accidents in the district.