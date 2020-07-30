700 cops to be on duty in Charsadda on Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: Around 700 policemen would perform duties at mosques and Eidgahs in the district, District Police Officer Shoaib Khan said on Wednesday. Speaking to journalists, he said that quick response squads have also been formed in every circle, consisting of Elite Police Force commandos, to ensure security during the Eid days.
