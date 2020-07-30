close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
July 30, 2020

700 cops to be on duty in Charsadda on Eid

July 30, 2020

CHARSADDA: Around 700 policemen would perform duties at mosques and Eidgahs in the district, District Police Officer Shoaib Khan said on Wednesday. Speaking to journalists, he said that quick response squads have also been formed in every circle, consisting of Elite Police Force commandos, to ensure security during the Eid days.

