Four killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons, including a woman, were killed in different incidents in the district on Wednesday.

In the first incident, police said that a man identified as Bakht Mir was shot dead by his rivals in Wanda Lali area in the jurisdiction of Paniala police station.

Nazir Ahmad, father of the slain man, nominated two accused Rizwan and Ghulam Ishaq, residents of Wanda Lali area for the killing of his son.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

In another incident, a youth named Muhammad Amir committed suicide by shooting himself with pistol in the limits of Paharpur police station.

The motive behind the extreme step was stated to be a domestic issue.

Similarly, two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in road accidents in the district.

Muhammad Asad, 16, along with his mother Mussarat Bibi and a relative Muhammad Ramzan was going on motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding passenger bus on Daraban Road.

As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while Asad and Ramzan sustained critical injuries.The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. In another accident, one Asad Kundi, 17, a resident of Darki village in Tank district, was going his when struck by a speeding car (AR-0627-Karachi) on Dera-Bannu road.He sustained serious injuries and died on way to hospital.