PSP’s new protest date

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) announced on Wednesday that it would launch a protest campaign against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government after Eidul Azha to denounce what it called “its biased and anti-Karachi policy and incompetence” in resolving the civic issues the residents faced.

The party will organise the first protest on August 9 outside the Karachi Press Club. PSP leaders said that it would be a large gathering which residents from across the city attend to show their anger over the provincial government for its complete failure to resolve the civic issues.

Earlier, the party had announced it would stage a protest against the government on July 26 (Sunday) outside the press club, and in this regard all preparations had been completed. PSP President Anis Kaimkhani was himself present at the venue early on Sunday morning. However, after the rains, the party postponed the event.

The decision to postpone the protest was taken at a meeting on July 25, with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal in the chair. During the meeting, the party leadership criticised the politics of the Sindh government and decided to fight the case of Karachi on the streets without violating the law.