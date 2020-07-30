CM Usman Buzdar reviews reforms in different departments

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed the reforms in different departments during the first meeting of Good Governance Council formed under his chairmanship.

The council comprised Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, adviser Asif Mehmood, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ayesha Chaudhry, Malik Taimoor, Masood Wasik, Qayyum Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Col Ejaz Minhas.

The first session of the council discussed solution to people’s problems, betterment in service delivery and good governance. The chief minister said that many reforms had been introduced to the departments to provide outstanding service to the people of the province in two years. He held the quantum of work done by the PTI government during two years could not be done by the previous governments during 30 years. I see the ground realities at site rather than sitting in the office, he added.

He remarked that the PTI government would go to end limit to implement good governance. We will not allow anyone to hinder public service; the feedback received in visiting without protocol helped in solving people’s problems. He said, “I am people’s representative and solving their problem is my responsibility,” he added. He further said that elected representatives would also visit their areas and solve problems facing the people. We will remain in permanent contact with the party workers as well, he concluded.

LDA: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review matters pertaining to Lahore Development Authority. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that people have been accommodated through holistic reforms in LDA and added matters pertaining to the master plan of Lahore division be concluded at the earliest. He disclosed new projects are being launched to facilitate people living in the provincial metropolis.

LDA apartment construction project will provide a roof to low-income families. Construction of high-rise buildings has also been allowed in Lahore and LDA has been made a public-friendly institution to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, he added. The CM directed comprehensive recommendations be presented after revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA.

The MNAs and MPAs of Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhpura will be taken into confidence for revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA and decision will be made with the consultation of the stakeholders, he said.

DEFEATS MURAD, SHAHBAZ: Usman Buzdar has defeated Murad Ali Shah and Shahbaz Sharif in twitter voting. Political analyst and columnist Anwar Lodhi conducted voting between CMs Usman Buzdar and Murad Ali Shah. Usman Buzdar got 88 per cent of the 17,668 votes while Murad Ali Shah obtained 12 per cent votes only. The CM defeated Shahbaz Sharif with a big margin. Pakistani columnist Ali Moin Nawazish arranged the voting to know the best CM. Usman Buzdar obtained 75 per cent votes of 24,761 votes while Shahbaz Sharif received 25 per cent votes.

CONDOLENCES: The CM expressed a deep grief over the death of Rafiq Ahmad Lodhi, father of former Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.